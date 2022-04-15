CyberMiles Price Up 0.5% Over Last 7 Days (CMT)

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 15th. Over the last week, CyberMiles has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One CyberMiles coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CyberMiles has a market capitalization of $4.05 million and $148,131.00 worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,140.98 or 0.99969475 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $110.15 or 0.00274314 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00059847 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00023916 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00014371 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001003 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001315 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

About CyberMiles

CMT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io . The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

CyberMiles Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CyberMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

