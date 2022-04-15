CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stake Reduced by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,752 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 512 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 44.2% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,526 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after buying an additional 8,132 shares in the last quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 56,404 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 6,724.5% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 12,830 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 12,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Auxier Asset Management grew its stake in CVS Health by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 108,859 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $9,238,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Edward Jones raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.09.

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 6,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $660,431.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $7,361,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 226,147 shares of company stock valued at $23,949,067. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CVS traded down $1.30 on Friday, reaching $103.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,134,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,741,563. The firm has a market cap of $136.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.78. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $74.64 and a 1-year high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $76.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.01 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.91%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

