cVault.finance (CORE) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $38,992.00

cVault.finance (CORE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 15th. Over the last seven days, cVault.finance has traded 7.1% higher against the dollar. One cVault.finance coin can now be bought for $7,719.98 or 0.19226287 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. cVault.finance has a market cap of $77.20 million and approximately $38,992.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

cVault.finance Coin Profile

cVault.finance (CRYPTO:CORE) is a coin. Its launch date was August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info . cVault.finance’s official website is cvault.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance. “

Buying and Selling cVault.finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade cVault.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy cVault.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

