Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CTOS. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Custom Truck One Source from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a report on Friday, January 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.50.

Shares of CTOS opened at $8.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.49. Custom Truck One Source has a 12 month low of $6.09 and a 12 month high of $11.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.34.

Custom Truck One Source ( NYSE:CTOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $356.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.15 million. Custom Truck One Source had a negative net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 15.48%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Custom Truck One Source will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 1,848,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $14,916,959.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTOS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Custom Truck One Source during the 4th quarter worth $19,694,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Custom Truck One Source by 283.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,852,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109,383 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Custom Truck One Source by 194.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 712,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,648,000 after acquiring an additional 470,770 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Custom Truck One Source by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,445,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,567,000 after acquiring an additional 415,172 shares during the period. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its holdings in Custom Truck One Source by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 1,198,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,589,000 after acquiring an additional 255,000 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, other infrastructure-related industries in North America. It operates through Equipment Rental Solutions, Truck and Equipment Sales, and Aftermarket Parts and Services segments.

