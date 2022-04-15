Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $151.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Curtiss-Wright has a 1-year low of $111.26 and a 1-year high of $162.98.

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $667.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.98 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 10.94%.

In other news, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 4,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total transaction of $584,959.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 962 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total transaction of $132,034.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,335 shares of company stock worth $3,566,091. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,123,788 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $268,364,000 after acquiring an additional 49,892 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 993,167 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $137,723,000 after acquiring an additional 54,968 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 661,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $83,535,000 after acquiring an additional 52,729 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 514,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $64,978,000 after acquiring an additional 85,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 441,120 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $61,053,000 after acquiring an additional 21,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile (Get Rating)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.