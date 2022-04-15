Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC lessened its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 2.4% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 5.0% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

CMI stock opened at $195.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.50 and a 1-year high of $273.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $206.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.46. The firm has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.04.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.23). Cummins had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 17.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 39.75%.

CMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Cummins from $256.00 to $233.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $262.83.

In other news, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.99, for a total value of $203,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 37,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total value of $7,767,945.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,348 shares of company stock worth $9,180,117 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cummins (Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.