Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 70,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $15,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Cummins by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Cummins by 269.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $195.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.50 and a fifty-two week high of $273.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $206.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.46. The firm has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.04.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.23). Cummins had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 17.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 39.75%.

In other Cummins news, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total value of $306,362.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,138,188.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 37,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total value of $7,767,945.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,348 shares of company stock worth $9,180,117. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $262.83.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

