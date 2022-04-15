Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of CPIX opened at $2.63 on Monday. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $7.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $39.03 million, a PE ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 0.21.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPIX. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 131.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,160 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 6,335 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.29% of the company’s stock.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, rheumatology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of chronic and acute constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.

