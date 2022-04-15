Cto Realty Growth, Inc. Buys 9,551 Shares of Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Stock

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 9,551 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.26 per share, with a total value of $174,401.26. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 855,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,629,446.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cto Realty Growth, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 11th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 7,400 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.35 per share, with a total value of $135,790.00.

On Monday, March 28th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 100 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.39 per share, with a total value of $1,839.00.

On Friday, March 25th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 1,191 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.50 per share, with a total value of $22,033.50.

PINE stock opened at $18.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.30 and a 12-month high of $21.07. The stock has a market cap of $219.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.89 and its 200 day moving average is $18.93.

Alpine Income Property Trust ( NYSE:PINE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.32). Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 33.07%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s payout ratio is 136.71%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PINE. Goff John C acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,718,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 243.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 82,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 58,236 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 207,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 45,225 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 34,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 26,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alpine Income Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.92.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

