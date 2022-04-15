CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Stock Position Raised by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,088 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in CSX were worth $4,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CSX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CSX by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,466,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,355,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177,271 shares during the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP grew its position in CSX by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 39,572,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,176,886,000 after purchasing an additional 7,338,924 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CSX by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,820,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,092,303,000 after purchasing an additional 267,651 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 33,265,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $989,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,273 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,326,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $545,035,000 after acquiring an additional 718,350 shares during the period. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.06. 12,727,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,622,101. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $29.49 and a twelve month high of $38.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $76.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 23.81%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CSX. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of CSX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

