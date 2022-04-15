CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Short Interest Down 68.4% in March

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 68.4% from the March 15th total of 13,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CSP stock. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,633 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned 5.97% of CSP worth $2,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 24.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSPI traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.00. 12,349 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,904. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.62 and its 200 day moving average is $8.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. CSP has a 1-year low of $6.61 and a 1-year high of $11.94.

CSP ( NASDAQ:CSPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.37 million for the quarter. CSP had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a negative return on equity of 4.08%.

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value added reseller to various customers in Web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.

