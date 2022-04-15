CSFB Increases Keyera (TSE:KEY) Price Target to C$40.50

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by CSFB from C$37.00 to C$40.50 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Keyera from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Keyera from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Tudor Pickering reiterated a hold rating and set a C$31.00 target price on shares of Keyera in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Keyera from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Keyera from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$35.06.

Keyera stock opened at C$33.73 on Monday. Keyera has a 52 week low of C$25.41 and a 52 week high of C$35.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.14, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$30.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$30.12.

Keyera ( TSE:KEY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.52 by C$0.24. The business had revenue of C$1.74 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Keyera will post 2.1480991 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. Keyera’s payout ratio is 119.97%.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

