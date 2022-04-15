Crypto Sports Price Tops $0.20 (CSPN)

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 79.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 15th. Crypto Sports has a market cap of $547,574.07 and $1,133.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypto Sports coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000494 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Crypto Sports has traded up 54.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Crypto Sports alerts:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Crypto Sports Profile

Crypto Sports (CSPN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official website is www.crypto-sports.io. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Buying and Selling Crypto Sports

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Sports should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypto Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.