Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $11,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,023,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 22,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,298,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,022,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 221.7% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 5,659 shares during the period. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCI traded down $0.78 on Friday, hitting $192.68. 1,099,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,716,753. Crown Castle International Corp. has a twelve month low of $157.16 and a twelve month high of $209.87. The company has a market cap of $83.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $177.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.12.

Crown Castle International ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 18.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. Crown Castle International’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 220.23%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Crown Castle International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James upgraded Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Crown Castle International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($241.30) to €214.00 ($232.61) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.08.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $162.30 per share, for a total transaction of $324,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Catherine Piche sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.41, for a total value of $441,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

