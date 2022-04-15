Critical Review: Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) & Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC)

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) and Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Trustmark and Truist Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trustmark 0 0 0 0 N/A Truist Financial 1 9 3 0 2.15

Truist Financial has a consensus price target of $66.83, indicating a potential upside of 28.18%. Given Truist Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Truist Financial is more favorable than Trustmark.

Profitability

This table compares Trustmark and Truist Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trustmark 21.80% 8.89% 0.91% Truist Financial 27.30% 12.36% 1.45%

Dividends

Trustmark pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Truist Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Trustmark pays out 39.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Truist Financial pays out 43.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Truist Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Truist Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Trustmark and Truist Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trustmark $676.13 million 2.69 $147.37 million $2.34 12.65 Truist Financial $23.06 billion 3.00 $6.44 billion $4.47 11.66

Truist Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Trustmark. Truist Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Trustmark, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.1% of Trustmark shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.9% of Truist Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Trustmark shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Truist Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Trustmark has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Truist Financial has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Truist Financial beats Trustmark on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trustmark (Get Rating)

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services. The company also provides mortgage banking services, including construction financing, production of conventional and government-insured mortgages, and secondary marketing and mortgage servicing. In addition, it provides wealth management and trust services, such as administration of personal trusts and estates; management of investment accounts for individuals, employee benefit plans, and charitable foundations; and corporate trust and institutional custody, securities brokerage, financial and estate planning, retirement plan, and investment management services. Further, the company offers business insurance products and services for medical professionals, construction, manufacturing, hospitality, real estate, and group life and health plans; and life and health insurance, and personal line policies for individual customers. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 167 full-service branches and 13 limited service branches; and 198 automated teller machines and 69 interactive teller machines. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Jackson, Mississippi.

About Truist Financial (Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides funding; asset management; automobile lending; bankcard lending; consumer finance; home equity and mortgage lending; insurance, such as property and casualty, life, health, employee benefits, workers compensation and professional liability, surety coverage, title, and other insurance products; investment brokerage; mobile/online banking; and payment, lease financing, small business lending, and wealth management/private banking services. In addition, it offers association, capital market, institutional trust, insurance premium and commercial finance, international banking, leasing, merchant, commercial deposit and treasury, government finance, commercial middle market lending, small business and student lending, floor plan and commercial mortgage lending, mortgage warehouse lending, private equity investment, real estate lending, and supply chain financing services. Further, the company provides corporate and investment banking, retail and wholesale brokerage, securities underwriting, and investment advisory services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated through 2,517 banking offices. The company was formerly known as BB&T Corporation and changed its name to Truist Financial Corporation in December 2019. Truist Financial Corporation was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

