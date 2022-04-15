CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.91 Per Share

Brokerages predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.91) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.18) and the highest is ($1.65). CRISPR Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($1.51) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 26.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($7.69) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.76) to ($3.03). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($7.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.45) to ($3.21). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CRISPR Therapeutics.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.74) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $12.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 41.28% and a return on equity of 16.21%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CRSP shares. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $90.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $117.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.14.

CRSP traded down $3.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.19. 1,052,616 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,406,088. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.29. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 2.02. CRISPR Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $50.54 and a fifty-two week high of $169.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 11,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 33,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. 55.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene-editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene-editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

