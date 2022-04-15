CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.91 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2022

Brokerages predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSPGet Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.91) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.18) and the highest is ($1.65). CRISPR Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($1.51) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 26.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($7.69) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.76) to ($3.03). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($7.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.45) to ($3.21). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CRISPR Therapeutics.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSPGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.74) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $12.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 41.28% and a return on equity of 16.21%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CRSP shares. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $90.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $117.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.14.

CRSP traded down $3.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.19. 1,052,616 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,406,088. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.29. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 2.02. CRISPR Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $50.54 and a fifty-two week high of $169.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 11,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 33,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. 55.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CRISPR Therapeutics (Get Rating)

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene-editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene-editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.