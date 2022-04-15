Credits One Day Trading Volume Reaches $70,540.00 (CS)

Credits (CS) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. Over the last week, Credits has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Credits coin can currently be purchased for $0.0312 or 0.00000078 BTC on major exchanges. Credits has a market cap of $6.97 million and approximately $70,540.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00005769 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000103 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000083 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Credits

Credits (CRYPTO:CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. Credits’ official website is credits.com/en . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Credits’ official message board is credits.com/en/Home/News . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Buying and Selling Credits

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

