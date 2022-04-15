Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 115,400 shares, a decline of 75.4% from the March 15th total of 469,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 486,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 59,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 144.2% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 5,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ SLVO opened at $5.33 on Friday. Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $6.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.18.

