Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Credit Acceptance from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $582.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $411.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Credit Acceptance presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $460.80.

Shares of CACC opened at $585.93 on Monday. Credit Acceptance has a fifty-two week low of $360.04 and a fifty-two week high of $703.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $531.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $592.12. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 39.04, a current ratio of 39.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Credit Acceptance ( NASDAQ:CACC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $14.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $14.75 by ($0.49). Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 51.63% and a return on equity of 38.72%. The firm had revenue of $463.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.75 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance will post 50.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.55% of the company’s stock.

About Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

