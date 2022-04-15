Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $146.14.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Credicorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Credicorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Credicorp by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Credicorp by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Credicorp by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Credicorp by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Credicorp stock opened at $144.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $159.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.56. Credicorp has a 52 week low of $88.67 and a 52 week high of $182.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The bank reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by ($0.06). Credicorp had a net margin of 16.98% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $938.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.24 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Credicorp will post 15.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial service holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

