Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.32), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Crawford United had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 20.14%.

CRAWA traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 648. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Crawford United has a twelve month low of $25.13 and a twelve month high of $35.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.35.

Crawford United Corp. is a holding company, which engages in developing and manufacturing products used by companies in the transportation and emissions testing industries. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace Components, Commercial Air Handling, and Industrial Hose. The Aerospace Components segment provides complete end-to-end engineering, machining, grinding, welding, brazing, heat treat, and assembly solutions.

