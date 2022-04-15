Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “COWEN GROUP, INC., through its operating subsidiaries, provides investment banking, equity research, sales and trading, asset management and alternative asset management services to companies and institutional investor clients in the healthcare, technology, telecommunications, aerospace and defense, consumer and alternative energy sectors. Cowen’s asset management business includes teams based in the U.S. and the U.K. Cowen’s U.S. team focuses on a growth-oriented investment style centered on small and mid-sized companies based primarily in North America. Cowen’s U.K. team provides traditional asset management products, focusing on a global equity strategy. Cowen’s alternative asset management business consists of Cowen Healthcare Royalty Partners, which invests principally in commercial-stage biopharmaceutical products and companies, and Cowen Capital Partners, which manages a portfolio of middle market private equity investments for third party investors. “

Get Cowen alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on COWN. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Cowen from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Cowen from $71.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Cowen from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cowen in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cowen presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.75.

Shares of COWN opened at $22.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $626.09 million, a PE ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.43. Cowen has a 1 year low of $21.45 and a 1 year high of $44.07.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $453.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.52 million. Cowen had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 15.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.58 EPS. Analysts predict that Cowen will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Cowen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Cowen’s payout ratio is presently 5.49%.

In other Cowen news, Director Lorence H. Kim bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.03 per share, for a total transaction of $900,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brett H. Barth bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.78 per share, with a total value of $287,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cowen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,227,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Cowen by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Cowen by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Delphi Management Inc. MA increased its position in Cowen by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 37,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cowen by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 14,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the period. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cowen (Get Rating)

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cowen (COWN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cowen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cowen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.