Coterra Energy Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.78 Per Share (NYSE:CTRA)

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Coterra Energy in a report released on Wednesday, April 13th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.77. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Coterra Energy’s FY2022 earnings at $3.43 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America downgraded Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Coterra Energy from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coterra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.09.

Shares of CTRA opened at $29.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of -0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.35. Coterra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $14.28 and a fifty-two week high of $29.63.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The company’s revenue was up 387.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $270,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $1,464,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $432,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $716,000. Institutional investors own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Thomas E. Jorden purchased 40,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.17 per share, with a total value of $926,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 69,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.11, for a total transaction of $1,811,642.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 144,385 shares of company stock worth $3,825,792 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.88%.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

