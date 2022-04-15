Cortex Trading Down 5.6% Over Last 7 Days (CTXC)

Cortex (CTXC) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 15th. Over the last week, Cortex has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Cortex coin can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000672 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cortex has a market capitalization of $52.60 million and approximately $7.31 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cortex Profile

Cortex (CRYPTO:CTXC) is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 193,551,581 coins. Cortex’s official website is www.cortexlabs.ai . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cortex’s official message board is medium.com/cortexlabs

According to CryptoCompare, “Cortex is an Ethereum-based decentralized AI autonomous system with a self-made VM. The Cortex VM allows smart contracts run to on full node with complex inference computation. The model conversion between different framework is done by the team. CTXC is an ERC20 token powering the Cortex system. “

Cortex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cortex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cortex using one of the exchanges listed above.

