Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Upgraded to Buy by Loop Capital

Loop Capital upgraded shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $69.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CTVA. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Corteva from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.86.

CTVA stock opened at $61.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Corteva has a 12 month low of $40.60 and a 12 month high of $61.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.99.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corteva will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.63%.

In other news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $158,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $1,210,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis lifted its stake in Corteva by 3,774.9% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 310,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,056,000 after acquiring an additional 302,254 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Corteva by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 432,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,467,000 after acquiring an additional 5,721 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Corteva by 167.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,095,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,115,000 after acquiring an additional 686,300 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Corteva by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

