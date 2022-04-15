Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.15.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CTVA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Corteva from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Redburn Partners upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Vertical Research lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Get Corteva alerts:

Shares of CTVA stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $61.01. The company had a trading volume of 3,714,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,918,349. The firm has a market cap of $44.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Corteva has a twelve month low of $40.60 and a twelve month high of $61.74.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 11.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Corteva will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.63%.

In other news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $158,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 23,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $1,210,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Natixis grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 3,774.9% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 310,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,056,000 after purchasing an additional 302,254 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 432,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,721 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 167.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,095,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,115,000 after purchasing an additional 686,300 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 20.7% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Corteva (Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.