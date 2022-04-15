Corsair Partnering (NYSE:CORS) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Corsair Partnering Co. (NYSE:CORS – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.74 and last traded at $9.74. 73,321 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 55,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.73.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.71.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corsair Partnering in the fourth quarter valued at $970,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Corsair Partnering during the fourth quarter valued at $883,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corsair Partnering in the 4th quarter worth $614,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Corsair Partnering in the 4th quarter worth about $488,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corsair Partnering during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,440,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.02% of the company’s stock.

Corsair Partnering Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar partnering transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

