Corrine D. Ricard Sells 10,000 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Stock

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) SVP Corrine D. Ricard sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $770,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,501 shares in the company, valued at $4,273,577. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Mosaic stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.05. 6,067,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,997,952. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.77 and a 200 day moving average of $45.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $28.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.62. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $28.26 and a 12-month high of $77.05.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 12.27 EPS for the current year.

Mosaic announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Mosaic from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Mosaic from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Mosaic from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. HSBC cut Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MOS. Regent Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Mosaic by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 54,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Mosaic by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. raised its stake in Mosaic by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 6,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Mosaic by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in Mosaic by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

