Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOLW) Short Interest Update

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOLW – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 55.9% from the March 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Corner Growth Acquisition stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,566. Corner Growth Acquisition has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $1.27.

