Corbion (OTCMKTS:CSNVY) Short Interest Update

Corbion (OTCMKTS:CSNVY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 82.2% from the March 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CSNVY opened at $34.23 on Friday. Corbion has a 12-month low of $32.98 and a 12-month high of $60.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.53.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CSNVY shares. Barclays cut their target price on Corbion from €43.00 ($46.74) to €40.00 ($43.48) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Corbion from €45.00 ($48.91) to €36.00 ($39.13) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Corbion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €45.00 ($48.91) price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

Corbion N.V. provides lactic acid and lactic acid derivatives, emulsifiers, functional enzyme blends, minerals, vitamins, and algae ingredients worldwide. The company offers ingredient solutions made from renewable resources for the food, home and personal care, pharmaceutical, animal nutrition, medical device, and bioplastics markets.

