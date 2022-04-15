Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$4.97.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMMC. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of CMMC traded down C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$3.50. The stock had a trading volume of 752,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.79, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Copper Mountain Mining has a 52-week low of C$2.70 and a 52-week high of C$5.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$3.67 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.55. The firm has a market cap of C$736.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29.

In other news, Senior Officer Donald Strickland sold 198,101 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.77, for a total transaction of C$746,840.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 311,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,175,486. Also, insider Zeta Resources Limited sold 125,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.82, for a total value of C$477,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,549,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$139,546,926.41. In the last three months, insiders sold 535,601 shares of company stock valued at $2,020,696.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

