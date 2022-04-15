Contrasting Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) and F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX)

F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX – Get Rating) and Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

F-star Therapeutics has a beta of 1.86, suggesting that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lipocine has a beta of 0.24, suggesting that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for F-star Therapeutics and Lipocine, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score F-star Therapeutics 0 0 6 0 3.00 Lipocine 0 0 2 0 3.00

F-star Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $29.20, indicating a potential upside of 801.23%. Lipocine has a consensus target price of $3.25, indicating a potential upside of 206.60%. Given F-star Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe F-star Therapeutics is more favorable than Lipocine.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares F-star Therapeutics and Lipocine’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio F-star Therapeutics $21.17 million 3.22 -$31.28 million ($2.05) -1.58 Lipocine $16.14 million 5.80 -$630,000.00 N/A N/A

Lipocine has lower revenue, but higher earnings than F-star Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares F-star Therapeutics and Lipocine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets F-star Therapeutics N/A -39.37% -30.34% Lipocine N/A -1.62% -1.33%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.5% of F-star Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.4% of Lipocine shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of F-star Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of Lipocine shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

F-star Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

F-star Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on transforming the lives of patients with cancer through the development of tetravalent mAb2 bispecific antibodies. The firm’s product candidate, FS118, simultaneously targets two immune checkpoint receptors, LAG-3 and PD-L1, to directly address known tumor evasion pathways. The company was founded on October 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Lipocine Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lipocine, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of the delivery of drugs using proprietary delivery technology. The firm is involved in applying oral drug delivery technology for the development of pharmaceutical products focusing on metabolic and endocrine disorders. It offers TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

