Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Takes $45.33 Million Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 179,599 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $45,325,000. Coinbase Global accounts for about 2.5% of Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd owned 0.08% of Coinbase Global at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,453 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,172 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 26.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total transaction of $209,861.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

COIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Coinbase Global from $345.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Coinbase Global from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Coinbase Global from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Coinbase Global from $342.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Compass Point dropped their price target on Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.95.

NASDAQ:COIN traded down $7.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $147.29. 4,077,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,883,706. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $181.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.83. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.82 and a twelve month high of $368.90. The company has a market capitalization of $32.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $1.38. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 77.65% and a net margin of 46.23%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Coinbase Global’s revenue was up 325.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

