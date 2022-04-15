Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,949 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd owned 0.17% of Nexstar Media Group worth $10,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 15.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,770,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,067,000 after purchasing an additional 233,337 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 18.2% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,205,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,160,000 after purchasing an additional 185,882 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 17.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,101,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,439,000 after purchasing an additional 162,211 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 17.8% in the third quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 805,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,419,000 after purchasing an additional 121,600 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 590,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,193,000 after purchasing an additional 13,709 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 15,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,591,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Muse sold 10,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.92, for a total transaction of $2,014,063.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,166 shares of company stock valued at $9,667,457. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NXST shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $186.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barrington Research increased their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Benchmark increased their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.00.

Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock traded down $2.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $170.02. 396,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,234. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $181.23 and its 200 day moving average is $165.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.51. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.87 and a 1 year high of $192.84.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $6.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by $1.32. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 31.18%. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.93%.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

