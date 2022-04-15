Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Invests $58.39 Million in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,549,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,393,000. Warner Bros. Discovery makes up approximately 3.2% of Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd owned 0.50% of Warner Bros. Discovery at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC increased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 21,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 44,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. 55.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DISCK remained flat at $$24.42 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,878,003. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.86 and a 12-month high of $37.33. The company has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.14.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:DISCK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter. Warner Bros. Discovery had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 8.25%.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

