Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Has $5.13 Million Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,183 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Target were worth $5,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,579 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,003,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in shares of Target by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,905 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Gouws Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Target by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 116,840 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,042,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TGT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Target from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Target from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Target from $353.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Target from $270.00 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.23.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded up $3.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $237.20. 3,909,693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,595,673. The stock has a market cap of $109.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $184.00 and a 12-month high of $268.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $215.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.55.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 6.55%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.59%.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total value of $453,169.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total value of $6,490,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 88,833 shares of company stock worth $19,422,753. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

