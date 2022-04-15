Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Has $14.20 Million Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,214 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 0.8% of Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $14,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 19.2% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 186 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.8% in the third quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.8% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 1,093 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.4% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,068 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.6% in the third quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.18.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total transaction of $238,381.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.04, for a total value of $104,739.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,064,277.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,525 shares of company stock valued at $1,647,230 in the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FB stock traded down $4.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $210.18. 18,332,733 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,605,388. The company has a market capitalization of $572.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.39. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.82 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $212.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $288.01.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The business had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.