Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Grows Stake in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) by 81.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 839,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 377,570 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 0.21% of Canopy Growth worth $7,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Canopy Growth during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 33.4% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 221.4% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 78.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CGC traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.82. The stock had a trading volume of 4,844,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,274,202. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 8.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.93. Canopy Growth Co. has a 1-year low of $5.62 and a 1-year high of $28.66.

Canopy Growth ( NASDAQ:CGC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $111.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.60 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 15.71% and a negative net margin of 71.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.98) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CGC. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$18.00 to C$11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Canopy Growth from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America lowered Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

Canopy Growth Profile (Get Rating)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.