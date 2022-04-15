Consumer Edge Downgrades CF Industries (NYSE:CF) to Equal Weight

Consumer Edge downgraded shares of CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on CF Industries from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Scotiabank lowered CF Industries from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on CF Industries from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CF Industries from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CF Industries from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.84.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Shares of CF stock opened at $108.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.03. CF Industries has a 12 month low of $43.19 and a 12 month high of $113.49.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 14.03%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CF Industries will post 16.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 28.24%.

In other CF Industries news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 26,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,016,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 4,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.93, for a total value of $383,704.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,360,353 shares of company stock worth $109,647,792 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CF. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 121.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 685.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.