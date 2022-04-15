Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.200-$11.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.530. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

STZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Constellation Brands from $299.00 to $294.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $271.42.

NYSE:STZ opened at $251.42 on Friday. Constellation Brands has a twelve month low of $207.35 and a twelve month high of $258.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $226.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.93. The stock has a market cap of $47.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,396.78, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.43%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is -516.67%.

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 7,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.38, for a total transaction of $1,820,638.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,447,270.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 1,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.34, for a total value of $399,193.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,169,903.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

