Conifer Holdings, Inc. – Senior (NASDAQ:CNFRL) Short Interest Update

Conifer Holdings, Inc. – Senior (NASDAQ:CNFRL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of Conifer Holdings, Inc. – Senior stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,625. Conifer Holdings, Inc. – Senior has a one year low of $22.19 and a one year high of $25.66.

