Conceal Trading 10.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (CCX)

Conceal (CCX) traded down 8.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 15th. One Conceal coin can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000720 BTC on major exchanges. Conceal has a total market capitalization of $3.54 million and $11,591.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Conceal has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $40,446.96 or 0.99869180 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00059606 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $109.75 or 0.00270984 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.34 or 0.00114412 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.10 or 0.00350873 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00012222 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.21 or 0.00136313 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004374 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001340 BTC.

About Conceal

Conceal is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 20,873,389 coins and its circulating supply is 12,150,605 coins. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Buying and Selling Conceal

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

