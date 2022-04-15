Compass (NYSE:COMP) Shares Down 3.1%

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.52 and last traded at $6.58. Approximately 5,640 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,572,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.79.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on COMP shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Compass from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Compass in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Compass from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Compass from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.89.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.31.
Compass Company Profile (NYSE:COMP)
Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.
