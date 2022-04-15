Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Financial from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd.

Shares of Community Financial stock opened at $39.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.37 million, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.15 and its 200 day moving average is $39.07. Community Financial has a 1 year low of $32.11 and a 1 year high of $41.00.

Community Financial ( NASDAQ:TCFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $19.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.49 million. Community Financial had a net margin of 32.99% and a return on equity of 12.67%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Community Financial will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 11th. Community Financial’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

In other Community Financial news, Director James F. Dimisa sold 1,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total transaction of $44,372.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.42% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCFC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,237,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $1,285,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Community Financial by 176.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 18,366 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $327,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Community Financial by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 85,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 9,009 shares during the last quarter. 37.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans.

