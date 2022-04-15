Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at Oppenheimer

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Oppenheimer from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the cable giant’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Comcast’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.52 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Comcast from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.88.

CMCSA opened at $47.58 on Thursday. Comcast has a 12-month low of $44.27 and a 12-month high of $61.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.08.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Comcast will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.64%.

In related news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,988,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,004,947 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,958,989,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198,673 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 156,125,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,857,828,000 after purchasing an additional 12,642,202 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 99,553,850 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,568,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,746 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 84,666,165 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,261,248,000 after purchasing an additional 958,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,539,982 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,992,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile (Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

