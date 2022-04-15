Collateral Pay (COLL) Price Hits $0.0352 on Exchanges

Collateral Pay (COLL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. In the last week, Collateral Pay has traded down 7.9% against the dollar. One Collateral Pay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0352 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular exchanges. Collateral Pay has a total market capitalization of $218,089.80 and approximately $6.00 worth of Collateral Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Collateral Pay alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002474 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00044916 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,024.75 or 0.07481966 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,446.00 or 1.00046545 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00041406 BTC.

Collateral Pay Profile

Collateral Pay’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,192,106 coins. Collateral Pay’s official Twitter account is @CollateralDefi

Collateral Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collateral Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Collateral Pay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Collateral Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Collateral Pay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Collateral Pay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.