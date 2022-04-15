Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $316.65.

A number of brokerages have commented on COIN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coinbase Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $444.00 to $377.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho cut their price target on Coinbase Global from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Coinbase Global from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Coinbase Global from $345.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total transaction of $209,861.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the first quarter worth about $1,486,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its stake in Coinbase Global by 15.5% in the first quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 1,529 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 1st quarter valued at $1,026,000. 26.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Coinbase Global stock traded down $7.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $147.29. The company had a trading volume of 4,077,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,883,706. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $181.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.83. Coinbase Global has a fifty-two week low of $146.82 and a fifty-two week high of $368.90. The firm has a market cap of $32.33 billion and a PE ratio of 10.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $1.38. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 77.65% and a net margin of 46.23%. Coinbase Global’s quarterly revenue was up 325.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coinbase Global will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Coinbase Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

