Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) Shares Purchased by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,131 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTF. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 0.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,040 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,745,611 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $50,082,000 after acquiring an additional 180,998 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the third quarter valued at about $2,840,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 24.8% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,678 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the period.

UTF traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $28.49. 88,775 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,649. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 12-month low of $24.25 and a 12-month high of $29.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.44 and a 200-day moving average of $27.63.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.53%.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

