Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NASDAQ JVA opened at $3.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.43 million, a PE ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.25. Coffee has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $6.28.

Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.71 million during the quarter. Coffee had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 1.37%.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coffee by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 459,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Coffee by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 118,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coffee in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Coffee in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 25.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coffee (Get Rating)

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.

