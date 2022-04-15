Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Given a $66.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price target on Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Guggenheim upgraded Coca-Cola from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.25.

Shares of KO opened at $65.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.52. The stock has a market cap of $281.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.65. Coca-Cola has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $65.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 25.28%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 77.88%.

In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 25,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total value of $1,575,426.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 43,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total value of $2,784,413.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,227,093.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 324,018 shares of company stock valued at $20,153,238 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KO. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 4.6% in the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 11.4% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth approximately $31,698,000. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 11.9% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 47,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 5,077 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 1.8% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 115,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 67.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

